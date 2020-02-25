Police investigating after man stabbed in Wilmington

Police investigating after man stabbed in Wilmington
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of 51st Street at approximately 5 p.m. in reference to a stabbing. (Source: WVUE)
By WECT Staff | February 25, 2020 at 8:53 AM EST - Updated February 25 at 8:57 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Monday afternoon in Wilmington.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of 51st Street at approximately 5 p.m. in reference to a stabbing.

Officers found a 35-year-old man at the scene who had been stabbed an unknown number of times. He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

WPD officials say the case still is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.