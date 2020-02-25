Police investigating after man stabbed in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Monday afternoon in Wilmington.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of 51st Street at approximately 5 p.m. in reference to a stabbing.
Officers found a 35-year-old man at the scene who had been stabbed an unknown number of times. He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
WPD officials say the case still is under investigation.
