Wilmington BMX team showing they can ride with the best

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - They don’t have a home BMX track, but Team Heckler NC from Wilmington is proving they can ride with some of the best and they have the trophies to prove it.
“We have a rider that has won a first and second place at a national race,” said Tom Moore of Heckler NC. "Which is basically racing the top kids in a national circuit. We have a kid that took a third place in a national race. We have one of our members that took a first place in a state race.”
Team Heckler NC and Port City BMX welcomes riders of any skill level from the age of three to adult novice.
Currently the closest BMX track is in Raleigh which makes it hard to practice, but they are looking to build a track in the Wilmington area.
Moore is currently trying to grow the BMX group with others that might be interested. Each race costs $10 and the group has equipment that riders can borrow to get started.
