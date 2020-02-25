Two face charges in connection to Red Springs murder; 1 still wanted

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WMBF) – Police announced that two people have been charged in connection to a September murder in Red Springs.
On Monday, Chief Ronnie Patterson and Detective Lt. Brent Adkins served warrants on 22-year-old Austin Fairley at the Robeson County Detention Center, where he was already incarcerated on a separate case. He is charged with murder in the death of 32-year-old Brian Johnson.
Officers responded on Sept. 17 to East 8th Avenue where they said they found Johnson in the yard with a gunshot wound. Police said Johnson died at the scene.
Latasha Fairley, 43, was also arrested in the case. She is charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the murder.
Officers are still searching for 19-year-old Angela Fairley. They said she is also wanted in connection with the murder of Johnson.
Austin Fairley was given no bond on the murder charge, while Latasha Fairley is in jail under a $250,000 bond.
Patterson said he appreciates the help of the Red Springs community to help them make arrests in the case. He said it took many hours of investigative work.
“My investigator and the SBI were instrumental during this process and I appreciate all the hard work they done,” Patterson said in a post.
The police chief added that he will be retiring soon, and he feels better knowing that an arrest has been made in the case.
