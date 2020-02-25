Sheriff’s office trying to identify suspect in gas station larcenies

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man it says is a suspect in multiple larcenies at a gas station.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the incidents took place in November and December at the Scotchman located at 1610 N. Hwy. 421 near the base of the Isabel Holmes Bridge.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Nixon at 910-798-4261. Tips also can be submitted anonymously here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.