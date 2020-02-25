Sharpe named CAA pitcher of the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (UNCW release) - Red-shirt junior Zarion Sharpe was named Co-Pitcher of the Week by the Colonial Athletic Association after a dominating start against Bowling Green at the Hughes Bros.
Challenge.Sharpe, who was making his second start of the young season, held Bowling Green hitless over seven shutout innings. He carried a perfect game into the seventh inning before issuing a one-out walk.
Sharpe finished his outing with eight strikeouts as the Seahawks beat BGSU, 5-2.
Sharpe shared the award with James Madison righthander Justin Showalter, who one-hit Quinnipiac on Saturday.
Sharpe joins freshman Ron Evans as a CAA weekly honor recipient this season. Evans was the league’s Rookie of the Week on Feb. 18.
