Scholarship to honor former resident of Boys and Girls Homes of NC

“He was sticking up for his sister in a situation with an ex-boyfriend," Callahan said. "The ex-boyfriend unfortunately shot him... shot and killed him while he was coming to her defense. They were having an argument. He was asleep, woke up, heard the argument going on, came out and from my understanding, there was a physical aspect to it as well. He approaches the young man to get him to stop and the young man went to his room and got a shotgun and shot and killed him.”