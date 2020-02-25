Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg announces Wilmington rally

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg has announced a rally this weekend in the Port City.
While the location is still yet to be announced, officials say doors are expected to open around 12:30 p.m. Saturday for the 1:30 p.m. rally.
Bloomberg will also be speaking a rally in Charlotte Saturday night as well as the North Carolina Democratic Party’s inaugural Blue NC Celebration.
His visit coincides with the last day of early voting in North Carolina. Bloomberg recently campaigned in the state on the first day of early voting in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Raleigh.
