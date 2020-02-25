N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority approves grants for Tabor City, Elizabethtown

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) recently approved grants for two local governments.
The RIA approved a request by the Town of Tabor City under the state’s federally-funded Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) - Economic Development program.
“A $150,000 grant will support improvements to road access and drainage to meet the needs of Atlantic Packaging’s manufacturing and distribution operations,” state officials said in a news release. “Founded in Tabor City, the company produces a variety of packaging equipment and related products for business and industry clients. The company expects to create 10 jobs and invest $140,000 with support from the infrastructure improvements.”
The RIA also approved a request from Elizabethtown under the state’s Industrial Development Fund - Utility Account program.
“A $248,960 grant will assist the Town with the extension of water and sewer infrastructure to a section of the Elizabethtown Airport Industrial Park that contains three industrial incubator facilities,” the news release stated. “In addition to serving existing companies, the infrastructure improvements will open an additional 50 acres for future development and are expected to result in the creation of new jobs and approximately $4 million in new investment.”
