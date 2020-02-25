Moores Creek National Battlefield to conduct controlled burn on March 1

CURRIE, N.C. (WECT) - Moores Creek National Battlefield will close on March 1 so crews can perform a controlled burn.
The controlled burn will be a multi-agency effort involving resources from the National Park Service, the Nature Conservancy, and Currie Woods LLC.
The areas affected include the Savannah behind the visitor center and other areas to the immediate southwest, including portions of the History Trail and Tar Heel Trails.
Controlled burns are used to reduce “hazard fuels,” maintain historical and cultural landscapes, and restore and maintain fire-adapted ecosystems.
Moores Creek will be closed to visitors on March 1 and will reopen on March 2.
