First Alert Forecast: spring-like showers Tuesday but February to finish frosty

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking in! Your short-term First Alert Forecast contains chances for more unneeded rain as a series of fronts focuses and channels moisture onto the Cape Fear Region. Odds you will need your umbrella or have to navigate through puddled roads are...
- 60% Tuesday morning.
- 20% Tuesday evening.
- 20% Wednesday morning.
- 40% Wednesday evening.
Through early Tuesday morning, Wilmington has officially recorded 6.4 inches of rain so far in February. Average for the entire month is only 3.6 inches. So, given prospects for additional showers, the Port City will likely finish with 175 to 200% of average February rainfall!
Your longer-range First Alert Forecast offers sunnier skies and a little relief for squishy soils and swollen creeks Thursday and Friday. Frosty temperatures too! Catch details in your Wilmington seven-day forecast here or a ten-day forecast you can tailor to your exact location on your WECT Weather App!
