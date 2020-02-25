Chimerix: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) _ Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its fourth quarter.
The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $6.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.9 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $112.4 million, or $2.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.6 million.
The company's shares closed at $1.73. A year ago, they were trading at $1.92.
