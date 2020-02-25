Azalea Festival Children’s Tea set for March 22

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s a chance for the little princess in your life to take part in an enchanted afternoon while helping others.
The 18th annual Azalea Festival Children’s Tea will be held Sunday, March 22, at the Coastline Conference Center.
The event, which will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., will benefit the Cape Fear Volunteer Center.
The theme of this year’s event is Unicorns and Magical Things.
Former Miss North Carolina Victoria Huggins will be the host, and the Azalea Festival Princess and her court will be in attendance along with the Cape Fear Garden Club’s Azalea Belles.
There are three tiers of tickets with prices ranging from $35, $45 and $55.
For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, click here.
To sign up as a volunteer, click here.
