74-year-old man accused of setting fire at Wilmington apartment

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of intentionally setting an apartment on fire over the weekend.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Wellington Ave. at around 9 p.m. Saturday in reference to an arson.
Police say Andre McNeill, 74, set fire to a window of an apartment but when he fled the scene he was chased down by a resident.
Other residents told police that they knew McNeill and that he was upset about something that happened earlier in the day.
Officers noted that McNeill had the smell of gasoline on his hands, a gas can in his car and a lighter on the passenger’s side seat.
McNeill has been charged with first-degree arson and booked under a $75,000 secured bond.
The fire was extinguished by the time police arrived, and no one was injured during the incident.
