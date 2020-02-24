Wilmington business owner utilizes expertise in engineering in his role on NC Coastal Resources Commission

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Neal Andrew, P.E., president of Andrew Consulting Engineers of Wilmington, is one of the 13 members on the NC Coastal Resources Commission (CRC).
Gov. Roy Copper appointed Andrew to a four-year term on the commission last year; it’s his second time serving on the board.
The commission determines and adopts rules that govern development in North Carolina’s 20 coastal counties.
Andrew said commissioners serve in a quasi-judicial role when permits have been denied and the applicant requests a variance from the rules that justified the permit denial. The board also works to set coastal development policy.
Andrew said a focus of the CRC is adjusting rules for setbacks from the ocean on beaches that perform beach replenishment projects and modifying old rules to address new technology associated with aquaculture.
The CRC was created in 1974 when the NC General Assembly adopted the Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA).
The commission designates areas of environmental concern, adopts rules and policies for coastal development within those areas, and certifies local land-use plans.
The CRC’s 13 members are appointed by the Governor, the Speaker of the House and the Senate President Pro Tempore.
Andrew fills one of two seats that require experience in engineering or a marine-related science.
Andrew, a professional structural engineer, has specialized expertise in structural, marine and forensic engineering and founded Andrew Consulting Engineers, a full-service firm that provides engineering services throughout the southeast.
