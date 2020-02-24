Using A.I. to better understand concussions

“What AI does is it takes the commuting out of the hands of the human upfront and sort of says, ‘well, you’re telling me this is a concussed person and this is not, and here’s some differences in variables that you may not be aware.' Of course it would be good to cross-validate that in another sample so you don’t have something unique in this sample that is by chance but at least it gives you some clues so that you can have things that you can test prior but the AI can give you some hints of what you’re not aware of," says Lecci.