Using A.I. to better understand concussions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW held a seminar Monday about how artificial intelligence is changing the way healthcare professionals handle concussions.
“As we increase the amount of information that’s coming in, it becomes increasingly challenging for humans to best know how to juggle that information,” says Len Lecci, a psychology professor at UNCW. “We have a lot of information here, the beauty of AI is giving those lead on where to look.”
UNCW is working with SportGait, a medical technology company, to collect and analyze nonincident, or baseline, data collection.
All of the NCAA student-athletes and club athletes use this baseline testing.
"The hospitals that are currently using the SportGait are collecting the post data and those two together allow us to use things like AI to really expand our knowledge on whats going on with concussions and when they occur and when people are in their stages of recovery,” says Lecci.
The lab at UNCW serves as a major data collection point for SportGait. Three other schools — the University of North Florida, Marshall University, and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga — are part of the research hub that is collecting data, similar to UNCW.
“What AI does is it takes the commuting out of the hands of the human upfront and sort of says, ‘well, you’re telling me this is a concussed person and this is not, and here’s some differences in variables that you may not be aware.' Of course it would be good to cross-validate that in another sample so you don’t have something unique in this sample that is by chance but at least it gives you some clues so that you can have things that you can test prior but the AI can give you some hints of what you’re not aware of," says Lecci.
