N.Y. police: Remains may be those of Wilmington man who fled during 2018 traffic stop

GENESEO, N.Y. (WECT) - Authorities say skeletal remains found in western New York may be those of a Wilmington man who fled police more than a year and a half ago.
According to the Associated Press, Sheriff Thomas Dougherty said Sunday evening that the body is likely that of David Clyde Morgan.
Authorities say that Morgan pointed a gun at a Geneseo, N.Y., police officer during a traffic stop on a rural road on July 18, 2018.
The officer fired a shot at Morgan before Morgan and his girlfriend, Sandra Brown, fled into a nearby cornfield. Brown was taken into custody a short time afterward.
Video of the traffic stop was captured by a dashboard camera.
According to a criminal complaint, Brown told officials that the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office executed “a raid” of Morgan’s house in Wilmington a week before the incident and recovered three pounds of marijuana.
Brown said that she and Morgan decided to flee North Carolina to avoid arrest.
Dental records and DNA will be used to confirm the body is Morgan’s, the AP reported.
Two hunters searching for deer antlers in heavy brush found skeletal remains of a human Sunday. They were not far from where Morgan was last seen.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this story.