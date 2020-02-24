NHRMC launches new clinic to help treat ALS patients

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover Regional Medical Center on Monday announced that a new multi-disciplinary clinic is now available to treat patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Officials say the clinic allows ALS patients to conveniently see multiple members of their care team in a single trip instead of multiple separate appointments.
The clinic, which is located at 2131 S. 17th Street, is under the medical direction of doctors Karrie Grear and Alyson Hommel, board-certified neurologists with NHRMC Physician Group – Neurology, who specialize in the treatment of ALS and other neuromuscular disorders.
“Traveling for an ALS patient can be challenging and tiring, and we want to make it as easy as possible for our patients and their loved ones to get the treatment and support they need,” said Hommel.
The care team includes a respiratory therapist, physical therapist, occupational therapist, speech therapist, registered dietitian, and a licensed clinical social worker.
Representatives from the ALS Association North Carolina Chapter and mobility/durable medical equipment companies will also be present to offer resources. A designated patient facilitator will be available between monthly clinic days to facilitate medication refills and answer questions.
“This clinic also presents a valuable opportunity for the entire team to be in one place and use an interdisciplinary approach to coordinate care for the patient,” said Grear.
Grear and Hommel previously participated in an ALS clinic at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. In addition to Wake Forest, similar clinics or centers are located in Chapel Hill, Charlotte, Durham, and Greenville. In Wilmington, patients will be referred to the clinic through NHRMC Physician Group – Neurology.
ALS causes progressive degeneration of nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain. Experts do not know what causes ALS. There is no cure for the disease; treatments often focus on managing the symptoms.
For more information, visit www.nhrmc.org/als-clinic.
