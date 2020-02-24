N.C. agency joins search for missing Horry County woman

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The search for a missing 61-year-old Horry County woman continued on Monday, as members of a North Carolina-based agency have begun assisting, according to authorities.
Marianne Marsh was last seen the morning of Feb. 14 near Birch Lane in the University Forest neighborhood outside of Conway.
According to officials with the Horry County Police Department, law enforcement agencies across the region have been provided with Marsh’s information in the hopes of locating her.
Additionally, members of the CUE Center for Missing Persons, which was founded in Wilmington, N.C., arrived in Horry County Monday to conduct general searches for the missing woman, according to the HCPD.
Police said Marsh has a medical condition requiring medication and typically needs a cane to walk.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Horry County Police Department at (843) 248-1520.
