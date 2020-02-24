Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

BC-US-SUPREME COURT-ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE
Supreme Court wades into battle over Atlantic Coast Pipeline
The U.S. Supreme Court is set to wade into a long-running battle between developers of a 605-mile natural gas pipeline and environmental groups who oppose the project. On Monday, the high court will hear arguments on a critical permit needed by developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Backed by the Trump administration, the project developers will ask the high court to overturn a federal appeals court ruling that threw out a permit for the pipeline to cross two national forests, including parts of the Appalachian Trail. The question before the Supreme Court is whether the Forest Service has the authority to grant rights-of-way through lands crossed by the Appalachian Trail within national forests.
DEPUTY SHOOTING-MAN KILLED
Sheriff: Man killed after pulling gun on workers, deputy
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (AP) — A man who authorities say pointed a gun at utility workers and a deputy in North Carolina was shot and killed at a home. News outlets report the utility workers were working on a water main when they knocked on the man's door in Jamestown on Sunday. The man reportedly pulled out a gun, so the workers called authorities for help. The sheriff says the man came at a responding deputy with a gun. The deputy fired two shots, wounding the man. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The names of the suspect and the deputy haven't been released.
SHOOTING-THREE DEAD
Three dead in shooting at North Carolina mobile home park
CLARKTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a North Carolina man following a shooting that left three people dead. The Bladen County Sheriff's Office says officials received a 911 call about 1:30 a.m. Sunday about a shooting at a mobile home park in Clarkton. The caller reported that a man had entered the home and shot several people. The bodies of 30-year-old Catrice Lacole Murchison, 27-year-old Ronnie Lebert Kelly, and 60-year-old Guy Lennon Barden Jr. were found inside the home. Sixty-nine-year-old Hazel Epps survived. Authorities have obtained warrants against Taurean Reshaul Johnson for three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.
AP-US-PLANTATIONS-HIDDEN-HISTORY
US 'honor roll' of historic places often ignores slavery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The National Register of Historic Places is the government’s official honor roll for more than 95,000 sites that are important to the story of the United States. Yet it’s also just another place where the U.S. largely skirts the evil of slavery on antebellum plantations. An Associated Press review found that register entries often ignore the topic of slavery or mention it only in passing. That includes the description of George Washington's Mount Vernon estate. Some entries are being updated to include the stories of slaves. But experts say the problem is rooted in a lack of concern for the stories of black people.
AP-MISSING BOY-BODY FOUND
Body of six-month-old found in North Carolina cemetery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a six-month-old boy who had been reported missing has been found in a North Carolina cemetery and that his mother is under arrest. Law enforcement officials say the body of Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson was found about 4 a.m. Saturday at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte. Police say the body was found about six hours after 30-year-old Tamara Jernel Brown was arrested by Charlotte police for common law robbery and two counts of assault on a government official. She reportedly refused to tell police where her son was.
FATAL PRISON FIGHT
Convicted murderer killed in North Carolina prison fight
HOOKERTON, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina officials say a convicted murderer has been killed in a prison fight. Authorities say 23-year-old Andre Young-Johnson was fatally injured Friday morning when he was struck with a homemade weapon at Maury Correctional Institution. He was pronounced dead half an hour later. Young-Johnson was serving a 25-year sentence after pleading guilty to second degree murder in Mecklenburg County. The other offender who was involved in the incident was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The state Department of Public Safety says it is conducting an internal investigation and is cooperating with a criminal investigation by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
SUPREME COURT-ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE
Key Atlantic Coast Pipeline permit heads to Supreme Court
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on a critical permit needed by developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Backed by the Trump administration, project developers Dominion Energy and Duke Energy will ask the high court to overturn a lower court ruling throwing out a permit needed for the pipeline to cross two national forests, including parts of the Appalachian Trail. The question before the Supreme Court is whether the Forest Service has the authority to grant rights-of-way through lands crossed by the Appalachian Trail within national forests. The project developers say yes. But environmental groups say because the trail is a unit of the National Park System, only Congress can approve such a crossing.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-SENATE-NORTH-CAROLINA
Populism vs. pragmatism underpins N Carolina Senate primary
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Voters seeking to take back a U.S. Senate seat in closely divided North Carolina must choose whether liberal populism or centrist pragmatism is best suited to unseat Republican incumbent Thom Tillis. Next month’s Democratic Senate primary has some parallels to the party's presidential race, since voters are trying to decide which candidate and philosophy can beat the Republican incumbent. The leading candidates in the five-person race are ex-state legislator Cal Cunningham and current state Sen. Erica Smith. Cunningham and his allies are outspending Smith, but a PAC with ties to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is meddling in the race with ads boosting Smith's name.