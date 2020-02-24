First Alert Forecast: unneeded rain returns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you and thanks for checking in! After some sorely-needed weekend sun, a soggy front is likely to ladle another 0.5 to 1.5 inches of unneeded rain onto the Cape Fear Region between Monday and Wednesday. Here are the odds you will get rained on...
Monday afternoon: 60%
Monday night: 80%
Tuesday: 60%
Tuesday night: 40%
Wednesday: 40%
Temperatures in the 40s, 50s, and 60s will ensure zero snow mixing chances with this rain system. A frostier and drier trend will develop late this week. Catch details in your Wilmington seven-day forecast here or a ten-day forecast you can tailor to your exact location on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.