First Alert Forecast: mild and rainy start to the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you and thanks for checking in! After some sorely-needed weekend sun, a soggy front is likely to ladle another 0.5 to 1.5 inches of unneeded rain onto the Cape Fear Region between Monday and Wednesday.
Through Tuesday: rain chances will stay elevated as the last full week of February begins. Odds Monday and Tuesday: 60%, Monday night: 80-90%.
Through Wednesday: odds for showers will hover near 40% Tuesday night and Wednesday. This time around temperatures in the 40s, 50s, and 60s will ensure zero snow mixing chances with this rain system.
A cold front will cross the Carolinas late in the week which will bring a frostier and drier trend. High temperatures through the weekend will stay consistent but slightly below normal with afternoon tempertures mainly in the 50s and overnight lows in the chilly 30s.
Catch details in your Wilmington seven-day forecast here or a ten-day forecast you can tailor to your exact location on your WECT Weather App!
