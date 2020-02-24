Clemson looks to extend streak vs Ga. Tech

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Georgia Tech's Moses Wright has averaged 13.7 points and 7.3 rebounds while Michael Devoe has put up 14.3 points. For the Tigers, Aamir Simms has averaged 12.8 points and seven rebounds while Tevin Mack has put up 12.3 points and 5.5 rebounds.ACCURATE AAMIR: Simms has connected on 40.3 percent of the 72 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 9 over his last five games. He's also converted 72.4 percent of his foul shots this season.