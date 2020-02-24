Burgaw man charged with DWI in fatal Pender County crash

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Burgaw man is facing several charges including driving while impaired following a deadly crash in Pender County early Sunday morning.
According to officials with the State Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Andrew Garrett Stanford was driving a Chevrolet Silverado north on U.S. 421 at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended a 2003 Nissan Altima near Corporate Drive just after 3 a.m.
The driver of the Altima, Jonathan Alexander Garcia Cruz, 23, of Clinton, was killed in the crash.
His passenger, Sidney James Potter, 25, of Godwin, was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. His current status is not known.
Stanford, who wasn’t injured in the crash, was charged with DWI, felony death by motor vehicle, felony serious injury by vehicle, and failure to reduce speed.
He was given a $260,000 bond.
