Women’s 2020 highschool basketball playoff brackets released

Chapel Hill, N.C. - The NCHSAA has finalized that playoff brackets for the 2020 Women's Basketball Playoffs.
The first round matchups are scheduled for Tuesday, February 25th at the home of the higher seeded team and times will be posted on the MaxPreps Interactive Bracket on the NCHSAA Basketball page.
2020 NCHSAA 1A Women’s Basketball Playoffs
First Round Pairings
West
#1 Murphy (25-0) vs. #32 Pine Lake Prep (7-18)
#16 Union Academy (17-8) vs. #17 Rosman (10-12)
#8 Lincoln Charter (20-5) vs. #25 South Stokes (9-16)
#9 Cherokee (16-9) vs. #24 Swain County (5-18)
#5 Gray Stone Day (23-1) vs. #28 Avery County (5-19)
#12 Christ the King (16-10) vs. #21 Hiwassee Dam (9-16)
#13 Robbinsville (21-6) vs. #20 Winston-Salem Prep (10-14)
#4 East Surry (17-5) vs. #29 Piedmont Community (12-13)
#3 Mitchell (18-5) vs. #30 North Stokes (6-19)
#14 Mount Airy (14-11) vs. #19 Blue Ridge (17-7)
#6 Community School of Davidson (23-4) vs. #27 Thomas Jefferson (13-12)
#11 North Rowan (19-8) vs. #22 Mountain Island Charter (9-10)
#7 Highlands (15-11) vs. #26 Bessemer City (11-11)
#10 Langtree Charter (25-4) vs. #23 Starmount (6-17)
#15 Hayesville (15-12) vs. #18 Polk County (15-8)
#2 Alleghany (24-3) vs. #31 East Wilkes (4-19)
East
#1 Pamlico County (24-1) vs. #32 East Columbus (9-15)
#16 Columbia (6-17) vs. #17 Uwharrie Charter (17-9)
#8 Cape Hatteras (17-5) vs. #25 River Mill Academy (14-11)
#9 Bishop McGuinness (20-4) vs. #24 Manteo (10-8)
#5 Chatham Charter (25-3) vs. #28 Gates County (10-13)
#12 Falls Lake Academy (19-7) vs. #21 Tarboro (14-12)
#13 Perquimans (17-7) vs. #20 Washington County (10-9)
#4 John A. Holmes (20-6) vs. #29 North Stanly (8-13)
#3 Weldon (22-1) vs. #30 Franklin Academy (11-13)
#14 Northampton County (14-7) vs. #19 Southside (17-8)
#6 Princeton (19-3) vs. #27 Rocky Mount Prep (11-7)
#11 Clover Garden (25-4) vs. #22 Chatham Central (14-12)
#7 Granville Central (13-13) vs. #26 Henderson Collegiate (11-12)
#10 Riverside-Martin (19-6) vs. #23 Woods Charter (11-6)
#15 Neuse Charter (16-5) vs. #18 Voyager Academy (13-8)
#2 Vance Charter (25-1) vs. #31 Pender (7-13)
2020 NCHSAA 2A Women’s Basketball Playoffs
First Round Pairings
West
#1 Salisbury (25-1) vs. #32 East Gaston (14-11)
#16 North Davidson (17-9) vs. #17 Wilkes Central (18-6)
#8 Ashe County (19-6) vs. #25 North Wilkes (14-11)
#9 Forest Hills (17-7) vs. #24 West Davidson (15-10)
#5 Mountain Heritage (19-6) vs. #28 Maiden (14-13)
#12 Brevard (17-6) vs. #21 Surry Central (17-9)
#13 R-S Central (19-7) vs. #20 Patton (15-10)
#4 Forbush (25-2) vs. #29 North Surry (13-13)
#3 Newton-Conover (24-2) vs. #30 East Rutherford (14-10)
#14 Bandys (19-6) vs. #19 Pisgah (17-9)
#6 Shelby (21-1) vs. #27 Draughn (17-9)
#11 West Stokes (22-4) vs. #22 Oak Grove (16-11)
#7 Franklin (19-6) vs. #26 Smoky Mountain (13-11)
#10 Bunker Hill (20-7) vs. #23 East Lincoln (16-10)
#15 West Stanly (16-10) vs. #18 West Wilkes (18-6)
#2 East Burke (24-3) vs. #31 Central Davidson (11-12)
East
#1 Farmville Central (20-3) vs. #32 Nash Central (7-18)
#16 East Bladen (21-4) vs. #17 Clinton (17-6)
#8 J.F. Webb (20-5) vs. #25 Wheatmore (12-13)
#9 East Duplin (18-4) vs. #24 Eastern Randolph (13-13)
#5 St. Pauls (25-0) vs. #28 Roanoke Rapids (15-9)
#12 Ledford (18-6) vs. #21 North Pitt (14-12)
#13 North Lenoir (20-5) vs. #20 SouthWest Edgecombe (16-9)
#4 Bertie (19-3) vs. #29 Durham School of the Arts (10-9)
#3 Kinston (23-3) vs. #30 West Bladen (16-8)
#14 Reidsville (18-5) vs. #19 Bunn (13-10)
#6 Croatan (23-2) vs. #27 Midway (17-7)
#11 Beddingfield (17-7) vs. #22 Providence Grove (13-13)
#7 NC School of Science & Math (22-5) vs. #26 Thomasville (12-11)
#10 T.W. Andrews (21-3) vs. #23 McMichael (11-12)
#15 Hertford County (17-8) vs. #18 Richlands (15-11)
#2 Randleman (21-2) vs. #31 North Johnston (12-12)
2020 NCHSAA 3A Women’s Basketball Playoffs
First Round Pairings
West
#1 Freedom (25-0) vs. #32 South Iredell (10-13)
#16 Forestview (19-8) vs. #17 Cox Mill (14-12)
#8 Ashbrook (20-4) vs. #25 Erwin (16-10)
#9 Charlotte Catholic (20-5) vs. #24 Parkwood (16-10)
#5 Enka (21-4) vs. #28 Alexander Central (12-13)
#12 Northern Guilford (20-6) vs. #21 Asheboro (18-8)
#13 Asheville (21-4) vs. #20 Weddington (18-7)
#4 Carson (23-3) vs. #29 A.C. Reynolds (10-13)
#3 Cuthbertson (25-2) vs. #30 Northwest Cabarrus (13-11)
#14 West Rowan (20-5) vs. #19 Watauga (17-8)
#6 Dudley (19-7) vs. #27 Marvin Ridge (11-12)
#11 Hickory (19-6) vs. #22 East Rowan (20-6)
#7 Central Cabarrus (21-5) vs. #26 Piedmont (11-11)
#10 Southwestern Randolph (22-4) vs. #23 Southwest Guilford (18-9)
#15 Mount Tabor (14-11) vs. #18 North Buncombe (20-6)
#2 Southeast Guilford (25-1) vs. #31 A.L. Brown (10-15)
East
#1 D.H. Conley (25-0) vs. #32 New Hanover (8-14)
#16 Northern Nash (17-7) vs. #17 Western Alamance (19-7)
#8 Union Pines (19-7) vs. #25 Southern Nash (9-12)
#9 Southern Durham (19-6) vs. #24 Northeast Guilford (11-14)
#5 Jacksonville (20-3) vs. #28 J.H. Rose (10-14)
#12 Westover (20-6) vs. #21 East Chapel Hill (16-8)
#13 White Oak (17-5) vs. #20 Swansboro (18-6)
#4 Eastern Alamance (22-4) vs. #29 Orange (11-12)
#3 E.E. Smith (26-1) vs. #30 North Brunswick (11-12)
#14 Southern Wayne (16-10) vs. #19 Chapel Hill (16-9)
#6 Northwood (20-5) vs. #27 Southern Alamance (9-15)
#11 East Wake (16-8) vs. #22 Person (15-8)
#7 Clayton (20-4) vs. #26 Vance County (13-12)
#10 Hunt (17-7) vs. #23 Franklinton (12-12)
#15 Harnett Central (18-5) vs. #18 Walter M. Williams (15-10)
#2 Rocky Mount (21-4) vs. #31 C.B. Aycock (11-13)
2020 NCHSAA 4A Women’s Basketball Playoffs
First Round Pairings
West
#1 Mallard Creek (24-2), BYE
#16 Independence (20-7) vs. #17 Olympic (15-9)
#8 Ragsdale (21-4), BYE
#9 South Mecklenburg (18-5) vs. #24 Pinecrest (14-11)
#5 Myers Park (19-8), BYE
#12 North Mecklenburg (18-7) vs. #21 South Caldwell (11-12)
#4 Northwest Guilford (23-3), BYE
#13 Hopewell (16-10) vs. #20 Phillip O. Berry (11-12)
#3 Providence (23-2), BYE
#14 Ardrey Kell (16-11) vs. #19 Hickory Ridge (16-11)
#6 McDowell (12-12), BYE
#11 East Forsyth (16-10) vs. #22 Hough (9-16)
#7 Zebulon B. Vance (22-5), BYE
#10 Butler (18-9) vs. #23 Purnell Swett (15-9)
#2 Glenn (23-1), BYE
#15 Lake Norman (15-9) vs. #18 West Forsyth (15-10)
East
#1 Southeast Raleigh (23-1), BYE
#16 Leesville Road (16-8) vs. #17 Hoggard (21-5)
#8 South View (13-11), BYE
#9 Jordan (21-4) vs. #24 Green Level (15-10)
#5 Ashley (23-4), BYE
#12 Knightdale (18-7) vs. #21 Heritage (14-12)
#4 Hillside (20-6), BYE
#13 Laney (21-5) vs. #20 Cardinal Gibbons (12-11)
#3 Holly Springs (18-7), BYE
#14 Seventy-First (18-8) vs. #19 Rolesville (17-9)
#6 Jack Britt (24-3), BYE
#11 Apex Friendship (21-2) vs. #22 Panther Creek (12-11)
#7 South Central (19-8), BYE
#10 Millbrook (20-6) vs. #23 Green Hope (12-10)
#2 Wakefield (21-3), BYE
#15 Garner (19-7) vs. #18 Athens Drive (15-11)
