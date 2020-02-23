Triple murder investigation underway, deputies look for suspect

CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s office is investigating a triple homicide.
At around 1:30 a.m., the Bladen County 911 Center got a call about a shooting at 71 Tina Lane in Clarkton. The caller said a man had entered their home, shot several people, and left.
Deputies and EMS arrived on scene and found three people who had been shot and killed. A fourth person survived and is currently in stable condition.
The victims are 30-year-old Catrice Lacole Murchison, 27-year-old Ronnie Lebert Kelly, 60-year-old Guy Lennon Barden, Jr., and the survivor is 69-year-old Hazel Epps.
A suspect has been identified and warrants have been obtained for three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder on 36-year-old Taurean Reshaul Johnson.
Johnson has been entered into the National Criminal Information Center as a wanted person.
The investigation is continuing at this time, anyone with information please contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.
