Men’s 2020 high school basketball playoffs bracket released

Chapel Hill, N.C. (NCHSAA) - The NCHSAA has released the finalized playoff brackets for the 2020 men’s high school playoff bracket.
First round matchups are scheduled for Tuesday, February 25th and the higher seeded team will play at home. Times will be posted to the NCHSAA MaxPreps website when they are determined.
The bracket for the women’s playoff games can be found here.
2020 NCHSAA 1A Men’s Basketball Playoffs
First Round Pairings
West
#1 Lincoln Charter (24-2) vs. #32 Highlands (10-16)
#16 Union Academy (18-8) vs. #17 Christ the King (15-11)
#8 Mitchell (9-12) vs. #25 Andrews (18-6)
#9 Hiwassee Dam (10-16) vs. #24 Community School of Davidson (13-12)
#5 Hayesville (23-3) vs. #28 Swain County (14-10)
#12 Pine Lake Prep (17-9) vs. #21 Bishop McGuinness (12-13)
#13 Cherokee (17-9) vs. #20 South Stokes (12-14)
#4 Chatham Charter (28-1) vs. #29 Highland Tech (7-17)
#3 Mountain Island Charter (20-5) vs. #30 Carolina International (7-23)
#14 South Stanly (19-6) vs. #19 Queens Grant (18-10)
#6 Starmount (19-7) vs. #27 Clover Garden (18-11)
#11 Mount Airy (15-9) vs. #22 Cherryville (16-10)
#7 North Rowan (20-7) vs. #26 North Stanly (14-11)
#10 Bessemer City (18-6) vs. #23 North Stokes (15-10)
#15 East Surry (17-6) vs. #18 Thomas Jefferson (17-7)
#2 Winston-Salem Prep (17-8) vs. #31 Elkin (10-15)
East
#1 North Edgecombe (23-2) vs. #32 Franklin Academy (12-12)
#16 Research Triangle (17-7) vs. #17 Rosewood (16-4)
#8 Princeton (19-4) vs. #25 Falls Lake Academy (15-11)
#9 Cape Hatteras (14-6) vs. #24 Warren County (10-13)
#5 Granville Central (19-7) vs. #28 Perquimans (13-12)
#12 Weldon (16-6) vs. #21 Louisburg (16-9)
#13 Chatham Central (21-6) vs. #20 Northwest Halifax (16-8)
#4 West Columbus (20-4) vs. #29 Northampton County (7-13)
#3 East Carteret (20-3) vs. #30 Lejeune (12-11)
#14 Voyager Academy (22-6) vs. #19 Wilson Prep (17-7)
#6 Henderson Collegiate (21-10) vs. #27 River Mill Academy (18-9)
#11 Pender (19-7) vs. #22 Camden County (17-9)
#7 Pamlico County (17-7) vs. #26 KIPP Pride (10-13)
#10 Washington County (21-2) vs. #23 Tarboro (16-9)
#15 Riverside-Martin (16-9) vs. #18 Columbia (15-10)
#2 John A. Holmes (25-1) vs. #31 Roxboro Community (13-13)
2020 NCHSAA 2A Men’s Basketball Playoffs
First Round Pairings
West
#1 Forest Hills (25-0) vs. #32 Pisgah (12-14)
#16 Smoky Mountain (14-10) vs. #17 Salisbury (16-9)
#8 Lake Norman Charter (20-6) vs. #25 West Stanly (16-11)
#9 West Wilkes (18-7) vs. #24 Franklin (16-9)
#5 Mountain Heritage (23-1) vs. #28 Walkertown (9-14)
#12 West Caldwell (22-4) vs. #21 North Lincoln (16-8)
#13 Lexington (20-5) vs. #20 North Surry (16-10)
#4 Hibriten (23-3) vs. #29 Draughn (13-12)
#3 Shelby (21-3) vs. #30 Wilkes Central (14-9)
#14 Madison (17-8) vs. #19 Patton (19-7)
#6 North Davidson (23-4) vs. #27 Central Davidson (15-9)
#11 Atkins (20-6) vs. #22 South Point (18-9)
#7 Hendersonville (21-5) vs. #26 Newton-Conover (15-10)
#10 East Lincoln (23-4) vs. #23 East Burke (14-12)
#15 R-S Central (16-10) vs. #18 North Forsyth (19-7)
#2 West Stokes (22-4) vs. #31 Lincolnton (11-14)
East
#1 South Granville (26-0) vs. #32 Croatan (9-14)
#16 Carrboro (15-10) vs. #17 Trinity (13-11)
#8 Goldsboro (19-4) vs. #25 McMichael (12-12)
#9 First Flight (18-8) vs. #24 Wheatmore (15-10)
#5 Randleman (18-4) vs. #28 South Lenoir (13-10)
#12 Hertford County (21-5) vs. #21 Thomasville (16-9)
#13 Whiteville (15-6) vs. #20 Fairmont (13-12)
#4 Reidsville (23-2) vs. #29 Bartlett Yancey (13-12)
#3 Farmville Central (24-2) vs. #30 Jordan-Matthews (10-16)
#14 Washington (17-8) vs. #19 Greene Central (14-11)
#6 Morehead (20-6) vs. #27 Currituck County (13-11)
#11 SouthWest Edgecombe (19-6) vs. #22 Ledford (15-11)
#7 St. Pauls (21-5) vs. #26 Red Springs (11-13)
#10 Dixon (19-7) vs. #23 T.W. Andrews (14-11)
#15 Anson (10-13) vs. #18 Clinton (12-10)
#2 Kinston (23-3) vs. #31 East Duplin (15-9)
2020 NCHSAA 3A Men’s Basketball Playoffs
First Round Pairings
West
#1 Mount Tabor (23-3) vs. #32 Ashbrook (9-16)
#16 Southwestern Randolph (17-9) vs. #17 Tuscola (17-10)
#8 Northern Guilford (16-9) vs. #25 Jay M. Robinson (12-13)
#9 Ben L. Smith (18-7) vs. #24 Alexander Central (16-11)
#5 Hunter Huss (22-4) vs. #28 Kings Mountain (12-14)
#12 A.L. Brown (17-8) vs. #21 Forestview (17-10)
#13 Crest (16-9) vs. #20 Central Cabarrus (16-9)
#4 Charlotte Catholic (22-3) vs. #29 North Buncombe (14-11)
#3 Freedom (24-1) vs. #30 Asheboro (13-12)
#14 T.C. Roberson (17-9) vs. #19 Dudley (16-9)
#6 A.C. Reynolds (19-8) vs. #27 Monroe (13-12)
#11 Hickory (20-5) vs. #22 Southwest Guilford (12-13)
#7 Statesville (18-6) vs. #26 Concord (11-13)
#10 Weddington (19-7) vs. #23 Sun Valley (16-11)
#15 West Rowan (15-9) vs. #18 Parkland (21-4)
#2 Cox Mill (23-3) vs. #31 Stuart Cramer (12-13)
East
#1 Westover (25-0) vs. #32 Northeast Guilford (9-16)
#16 Lee County (9-16) vs. #17 Western Alamance (19-6)
#8 Hunt (16-8) vs. #25 C.B. Aycock (15-11)
#9 Southern Lee (15-10) vs. #24 Rocky Mount (12-11)
#5 Eastern Guilford (20-6) vs. #28 Jacksonville (14-11)
#12 South Johnston (21-4) vs. #21 Topsail (12-12)
#13 Northern Nash (21-5) vs. #20 Vance County (19-6)
#4 Clayton (23-2) vs. #29 Harnett Central (13-11)
#3 Northwood (23-2) vs. #30 East Chapel Hill (11-14)
#14 Northside-Jacksonville (17-7) vs. #19 Terry Sanford (17-6)
#6 West Carteret (20-4) vs. #27 Cleveland (15-11)
#11 Cape Fear (17-5) vs. #22 East Wake (16-9)
#7 J.H. Rose (22-3) vs. #26 Chapel Hill (11-14)
#10 Southern Durham (19-5) vs. #23 Walter M. Williams (16-10)
#15 Eastern Wayne (14-11) vs. #18 West Brunswick (17-9)
#2 New Hanover (21-5) vs. #31 Person (11-14)
2020 NCHSAA 4A Men’s Basketball Playoffs
First Round Pairings
West
#1 North Mecklenburg (26-1), BYE
#16 Lake Norman (14-11) vs. #17 South Mecklenburg (12-11)
#8 Hickory Ridge (21-5), BYE
#9 Grimsley (16-7) vs. #24 McDowell (10-13)
#5 R.J. Reynolds (16-9), BYE
#12 Hough (17-9) vs. #21 Rocky River (11-12)
#4 Independence (20-7), BYE
#13 Richmond (19-8) vs. #20 Butler (12-13)
#3 Northwest Guilford (22-4), BYE
#14 West Charlotte (15-10) vs. #19 Phillip O. Berry (10-12)
#6 Ardrey Kell (21-6), BYE
#11 Harding University (17-8) vs. #22 Porter Ridge (14-13)
#7 Zebulon B. Vance (21-6), BYE
#10 Glenn (15-11) vs. #23 Mallard Creek (9-16)
#2 Olympic (19-6), BYE
#15 Myers Park (18-8) vs. #18 Page (15-11)
East
#1 Garner (21-5), BYE
#16 Green Hope (17-9) vs. #17 Sanderson (15-10)
#8 Apex Friendship (23-4), BYE
#9 Lumberton (21-5) vs. #24 South Central (9-16)
#5 Hillside (19-5), BYE
#12 Middle Creek (19-7) vs. #21 Enloe (11-12)
#4 Hoggard (21-6), BYE
#13 Laney (17-8) vs. #20 Holly Springs (11-15)
#3 Pinecrest (24-3), BYE
#14 Riverside-Durham (19-8) vs. #19 Overhills (15-9)
#6 Heritage (14-9), BYE
#11 Rolesville (16-7) vs. #22 Pine Forest (12-12)
#7 Millbrook (22-3), BYE
#10 Panther Creek (21-6) vs. #23 South View (11-12)
#2 Leesville Road (19-7), BYE
#15 Wakefield (16-9) vs. #18 Knightdale (16-10)
