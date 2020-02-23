Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Emergency backup goalie Dave Ayres made eight saves in relief of Carolina's two injured netminders in the Hurricanes' 6-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ayres, who works as a Zamboni driver for the Toronto Marlies of the AHL, was forced into action midway through the second period after Carolina's James Reimer and Petr Mrazek were injured. The Hurricanes were leading 3-1 when the 42-year-old Ayres took over. Warren Foegele scored twice, Martin Necas had a goal and an assist, and Lucas Wallmark, Nino Niederreiter and Sebastian Aho also scored for Carolina. Alexander Kerfoot, Pierre Engvall and John Tavares scored for Toronto.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — M.J. Walker scored all 12 of his points after halftime to help eighth-ranked Florida State take control in the second half and beat North Carolina State 67-61. Patrick Williams also scored 12 points for the Seminoles. FSU has won six of seven to stay near the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference standings. Devon Daniels scored 18 points to lead the Wolfpack. N.C. State was trying to follow its lopsided win against No. 6 Duke with another big one to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume. But the Wolfpack shot 40% after halftime as FSU asserted control.
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Cassius Stanley scored 21 points and made a season-high five 3-pointers to help No. 6 Duke beat Virginia Tech 88-64.Matthew Hurt added 16 points and a season-high 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (23-4, 13-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who never trailed.Duke opened the game with an 11-2 spurt that featured three 3-pointers in the first three minutes. The Blue Devils scored on 10 of their first 12 possessions and later delivered a 19-4 run on their way to a 51-25 lead at halftime.Vernon Carey Jr. scored 16 points and Tre Jones had 14 points for the Blue Devils.Tyrece Radford scored 16 points to lead Virginia Tech (15-12, 6-10), which shot 37% from the field.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — NASCAR says a paramedic was inside Ryan Newman's upside-down race car 35 seconds after it came to rest on its roof on the final lap of the Daytona 500. A timeline was given by NASCAR of its response to removing Newman from his car. The accident appeared perilous, but Newman walked out of the hospital 42 hours later. He will not race Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and no details about his injuries have been revealed. NASCAR also wants to talk to Newman in its accident review because he's an engineering graduate with valuable feedback.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was stopped after 50 laps because of rain. It will resume one hour after the Cup Series race finishes Sunday. Chase Briscoe led a race-high 27 laps, won the first stage and was scored in second when rain halted the event. Joe Graf Jr. is listed as the leader. The race is scheduled to run 200 laps.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Darius Days had 18 points off a season-high four 3-pointers to lift LSU to an 86-80 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night. The Tigers came in having lost four of their past five, yet had a strong showing in getting themselves back on track for the postseason. Javonte Smart added 17 points for LSU. Days came out of the game with 13 minutes left after he appeared to get hit near his eye in an exchange beneath the basket. He eventually returned to action down the stretch. Keyshawn Bryant and Jermaine Couisnard led the Gamecocks with 15 points each.