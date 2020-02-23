First Alert Forecast: plenty of sunshine Sunday, shower chances return Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far!
Another chilly start to the morning with temperature dropping into the 20s. You’ll most likely need to scrape your windshield if you’re heading out early, so budget your time, accordingly. Temperatures will grow to the upper 50s to near 60, as clouds begin to funnel in gradually during the day.
Your commute to work and school through midweek will be insured by a companion umbrella as a series of fronts churn up instability in the atmosphere, and drive up shower chances from about 40-50%. But eventually those rain chances and temperatures come down. Your seven day planning forecast, highlights the roller coaster ride through early next weekend. You can find a custom tailored forecast for your backyard out to ten days any time on your free WECT Weather App.
