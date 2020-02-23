First Alert Forecast: plenty of sunshine Sunday, shower chances return Monday

Your commute to work and school through midweek will be insured by a companion umbrella as a series of fronts churn up instability in the atmosphere, and drive up shower chances from about 40-50%. But eventually those rain chances and temperatures come down. Your seven day planning forecast, highlights the roller coaster ride through early next weekend. You can find a custom tailored forecast for your backyard out to ten days any time on your free WECT Weather App.