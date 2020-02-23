First Alert Forecast: Mild, unsettled start to the work week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! I hope you enjoyed this beautiful sunny weekend we had!
We’ll start to feel a warming trend over the next few days. A warm front will move into the Carolinas Monday, bringing temperatures to the upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, with some backyards inland hitting 70. Temperatures will drop off toward the end of the week and next weekend, following a cold front.
These frontal systems will increase cloud cover and rain chances over the next several days, which you can see below on your 7 Day Planning Forecast for Wilmington. To see the forecast specifically for your backyard or on the go you can check it out on the WECT weather app!
