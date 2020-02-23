Dozens march for ‘Souls to the Polls’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There is only one Sunday to vote in this seasons early voting. On days that many have to work, the weekend provides an easy opportunity for many to get to the polls.
Members of the NAACP and dozens of others marched to the CFCC location to vote. Chapter President Deborah Maxwell said the location has some of the lowest numbers in the county.
"This offers people an opportunity not to rush from work or rush from daycare to come out and exercise their basic right to vote," Deborah Dicks Maxwell, New Hanover County NAACP President, said.
Maxwell said every vote counts and there aren’t any excuses to not vote. You can leave right after church.
“We are disproportionately impacted by the policies negatively," said Maxwell. "The more we come out in vote the more there will be positive policies that improve our life, health, education and economically.”
