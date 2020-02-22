Parents scramble to find outlet for children after schools cancel for bad weather

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - School systems across the Cape Fear shut down Friday for the possibility of bad weather, leaving thousands of parents scrambling to figure out what to do with their children.
For some, there are close relatives who are able to take care of the students. Others had to take a day off work, which hurts their pockets in the long run.
“This isn’t the first time with her and for so called ‘bad weather,’" said Leah Rogers, a parent who took off to not only care for her child, but her niece also. "It’s horrible, you lose a lot of money. A friend of mine cant ever find a babysitter, so she gets cut on hours then it makes it harder when your kid needs something and you don’t have the money for it.”
There are similar stories like hers from parents who struggle with the same thing.
Many believe there can be an overreaction to a forecast that has snow as a possibility. Of course, Rogers and others recognize it’s better safe than sorry when it comes to safety and bad weather conditions.
But as dozens of children run through Hugh McRae Park under clear, sunny skies, the consensus among parents is they’d much prefer a delayed school day rather than cancelling it as a whole.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.