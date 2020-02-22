Missing Brunswick County woman last seen early Saturday morning

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing woman.
26-year-old Kaitlyn Brea Olowin was last seen leaving a house on Eleanor Street in Supply on foot at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Olowin was wearing an old blue plaid shirt, blue jeans, and cowboy boots. She is 5′4″ with dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who lives in that area and has outdoor video cameras to check their footage around that time.
Anyone with information on Olwin’s whereabouts should call detectives at 910-880-4854.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.