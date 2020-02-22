Overnight fuel tanker crash causes lane closures on S. College Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local police responded to a traffic accident overnight involving a tractor trailer transporting fuel.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers arrived on-scene at S. College Road and Randall Parkway at approximately 3:20 a.m.
The crash occurred when a truck ran into the back of the tractor trailer, causing the rear axle of the fuel carrier to break.
Subsequently, one lane of S. College Road was shut down for several hours so that the transported fuel being could be transferred to another tractor trailer. Once all of the fuel was transferred, the damaged transporter was towed away
The driver of the pickup truck, 22-year-old Evan Papaspyros, was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Papaspyros is currently charged with failing to reduce speed. This case is still under investigation and more charges may follow.
