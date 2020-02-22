First Alert Forecast: sunshine returns as frigid temperatures fill in

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! While parts of the Cape Fear Region failed to grab significant winter weather Friday, many spots woke up to a nice little slushy crusty pasting of snow. Ample sunshine has helped to dry out many areas, but a few slick spots may remain first thing with temperatures in the 20s to start!
Sun will do its best to warm temperatures and wind chill values up! Expect highs this weekend to top out in the 50s Saturday to near 60 Sunday.
In your longer-range forecast, temperatures trend upward through early next week and the milder air will lay the foundation for our next best rain chance: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Catch these details and more in your First Alert Forecast for the next seven days for Wilmington right here. Or, for any location you choose, you can always dial up a full ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App. Have a nice and safe weekend, friends!
