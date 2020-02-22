First Alert Forecast: frosty start Sunday, plenty of sunshine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far!
Another chilly night tonight with temperature dropping into the 20s, so if you’re going out this evening bring a jacket! Also, waking up tomorrow morning you’ll most likely see frost. So be sure to bring your frost sensitive plants inside and give yourself some time to scrape off the car windshield.
Temperatures will gradually increase through midweek, getting into the upper 60s. A cold front will cross Wednesday evening dropping temperatures back into the 50s by the end of the week.
Another sunshine filled day tomorrow afternoon, but clouds will begin to build tomorrow evening as a warm front moves into the Carolinas. Bringing a few showers along with it Monday which you can see below on the 7 day planning forecast, along with more rain chances through the week as a cold front passes. You can find your specific forecast for your backyard or on the go, on your WECT Weather App.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.