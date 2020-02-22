CFPUA customer service and payment software offline until Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Public Utility Authority’s customer service and payment software is temporarily offline.
The service went down Friday afternoon to allow staff to transition to our new billing system.
Between 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, CFPUA will be unable to accept bill payments made over the web or the phone Interactive Voice Response System (IVR).
CFPUA’s customer service offices located at Government Center Drive and on Chestnut Street in Wilmington will also be unable to take in-person payments on Monday. The temporary closure will allow our offices to migrate software to the new billing and customer service system.
Customers with payments due during the closure and offline period will not be penalized for late payments.
If you have any questions about the closure, contact customer service at 910-332-6550.
