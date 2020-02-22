Ashley and New Hanover wins Mideastern Conference tournament titles

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - For third time in four season the New Hanover boy’s basketball team has won the Mideastern Conference tournament championship beating Hoggard 59-54, at Brunswick Community College on Friday.
New Hanover (21-5) was led by Dee Barnett with 17 points and James Jones Jr. chipped in with 14 points.
For Hoggard (21-6) Sabastian Haidera had a team-high 16 points.
Ashley 53, Laney 41 F
The Ashley girls basketball team beat Laney, 53-41, to take home the Mideastern Conference tournament title.
Ashley (23-4) was led by junior Saniya Rivers, who scored 24 points and grabbed 20 rebounds.
“This means a lot coming into this year with a new family,” said Rivers, who played at Laney last season. “They made me feel at home and going undefeated and winning the championship. It’s the best I couldn’t ask for anything else.”
“These girls every day come to practice working hard willing to get better," added Ashley coach Adrienne Gale. "Every game they have energy. They never put their heads down. They push through they play together. They pick each other up.”
For Ashely it’s the programs first MEC tournament championship since 2012.
Laney (21-5) was led by Taylor Chism with 13 points.
