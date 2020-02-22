Annual recital featuring Leah Hawkins honors Wilmington’s Caterina Jarboro

Opera singer Caterina Jarboro was born in Wilmington in 1898 as “Katherine Yarborough." She moved to New York as a young woman and spent time in Europe performing opera recitals. She spent time performing in Italy, where she adopted the stage name “Caterina Jarboro.” After a stint in Europe, she came back to the United States in the 1930′s and helped defy barriers and misconceptions facing African-American classical artists. She became the first black woman to perform a title role with an all-white American opera company in 1933. During that time, she also gave several recitals at Wilmington’s Thalian Hall.