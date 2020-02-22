Annual recital featuring Leah Hawkins honors Wilmington’s Caterina Jarboro

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Opera Wilmington held its annual Caterina Jarboro Memorial Recital Friday night at Beckwith Recital Hall on the campus of UNCW.
Opera singer Caterina Jarboro was born in Wilmington in 1898 as “Katherine Yarborough." She moved to New York as a young woman and spent time in Europe performing opera recitals. She spent time performing in Italy, where she adopted the stage name “Caterina Jarboro.” After a stint in Europe, she came back to the United States in the 1930′s and helped defy barriers and misconceptions facing African-American classical artists. She became the first black woman to perform a title role with an all-white American opera company in 1933. During that time, she also gave several recitals at Wilmington’s Thalian Hall.
Friday night’s performance featured soprano Leah Hawkins, a Metropolitan Opera Rising Star opera singer from Philadelphia, Pa. She performed the exact style of recital that Jarboro used to do around the world.
“She was a dramatic singing very difficult and complicated repertoire. She had a nice career in Europe then came back here to sort of celebrate her career. She did tours and concerts and this is just one way to elevate her recital format,” said Nancy King, artistic director of Opera Wilmington.
King says this annual performance is a way to celebrate Jarboro and the impact she has had on the Wilmington community.
“For the past three years, Opera Wilmington has moved forward with celebrating her and African-American singers in the community and in North Carolina,” King said.
Kids from The Snipes Academy chorus sang to kick off the recital.
