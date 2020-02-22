Annual Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Brunswick County

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Special Olympics Brunswick County Polar Plunge is on Feb. 29.
The annual event benefits Special Olympics Brunswick County.
It’s on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Middleton Park on 46th Street in Oak Island.
The festivities kick off at 11 p.m. with the Brunswick Wellness Coalition Care Fair. That’s also when food trucks, sponsored tents, and games begin. At 11:30, the Wrestling Exhibition by Dirty South Championship Wrestling starts. That’s followed by the parade of costumes/contests at 1 p.m. Line dancing begins at 1:30 and the torch un and pep rally starting at 2 p.m. The plunge is from 2:30 until 3 p.m.
To plunge and get a t-shirt, it’s $50. To allow your pet to also plunge and get a shirt, it’s $15.
For more information, visit the event’s website or email Brunswickpolarplunge@gmail.com.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.