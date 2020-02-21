WPD searches for suspect accused of robbery at First Citizens Bank

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are investigating a bank robbery Friday afternoon at the First Citizens Bank at 41st and Oleander Drive.
Police spokesperson Jessica Williams confirms no weapon was used and no one was hurt. The suspect entered the bank around 2:30 p.,m, passed the teller a note and left the bank with money.
Witnesses told police the man ran towards Halifax Road, jumped into the passenger side of a four-door car and sped off. The alleged robber is described as a white male in his 30s wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants and boots.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.
