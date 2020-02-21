Wilmington proposes extending Maj. Gen. Joseph McNeil Commemorative Way

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More of Third Street in downtown Wilmington could soon be designated as the Major General Joseph McNeil Commemorative Way.
In October, the City of Wilmington officially dedicated North Third Street between Market and Davis streets in honor of McNeil, a Wilmington native and civil rights pioneer.
The city is now proposing extending that designation to South Third Street, from Market Street to Burnett Boulevard.
To gather public input on the proposal, the city has schedule a public input meeting for Feb. 25, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in City Hall. Wilmington City Council is expected to consider a resolution of support at its April 21 meeting. If approved, the request to designate the street will be sent to the N.C. Department of Transportation for consideration.
It’s worth noting that all addresses will remain the same even if the designation is approved.
Learn more or fill out an online comment form here.
