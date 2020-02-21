Volunteers needed to pack 85k meals for children in Haiti

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The non-profit group Hope Changes Everything is hosting an event in an effort to pack 85,000 meals for starving children in Haiti.
Founder Renee Hunter started the group after visiting Haiti and noticing a need to provide education to children. Then Hunter says she realized starving children would not be able to learn so Hope Changes Everything has two main purposes, ensuring children can eat and go to school.
There is a meal packing event at Coastal Christian High School February 22 starting at 9 a.m. They are asking for volunteers to come out.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.