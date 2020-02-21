19th Century schooner shipwreck the inspiration for FIgure Eight Island home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A modern home on the exclusive Figure Eight Island, in New Hanover County, unearthed quite a find.
“There’s part of a shipwreck in the front yard” says Kathleen Baylies, with Just for Buyers Realty. “That ill-fated schooner ended up the inspiration for this entire house.”
521 Beach Road N, Figure Eight Island
This is a modern style home, but its story actually starts two centuries. In 1877 a lumber ship was lost at sea. It wasn’t found until 2015.
The architect calls this style Yacht Modern. The house is built with mahogany wood, stainless steel, aluminum and impact resistant glass and has a boat theme throughout.
It has four bedrooms, four full baths and two half baths in just over 4,000 square feet. In all there are four levels each connected by floating stairs \
The roof top bar and swimming pool complete this yacht themed home, both providing 360 degree views from Figure Eight Island of the Atlantic Ocean and
Intracoastal Waterway.
