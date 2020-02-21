Search warrant served at Myrtle Beach gentleman’s club; business operated as brothel, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are serving a search warrant Friday at a local gentleman’s club following allegations the establishment operated as a brothel.
A shooting investigation New Year’s Day at Derrieres Gentleman’s Club on Seaboard Street uncovered evidence of additional criminal activity at the business, according to a press release from MBPD.
Police said a separate case was opened, and authorities identified more than 200 acts of apparent prostitution at the establishment. Multiple employees allegedly participated in or facilitated the acts.
“To date, the investigation has led to the issuance of arrest warrants for multiple persons involved with the business. The majority of the arrest warrants are related to apparent acts of prostitution,” the release stated.
According to police, additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.
The suspects who have already been arrested will be identified once warrants are served.
Anyone with additional information on the case should call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382. Callers may remain anonymous.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
