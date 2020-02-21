Public meetings scheduled to discuss proposed CSX rail improvements

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has scheduled two public meetings to discuss the N.C. Department of Transportation’s (NCDOT) proposal to improve approximately 13 miles of CSX Rail Line in Brunswick and New Hanover counties.
The project – which would entail tie and track rehabilitation, curve realignments and upgrades to switch operations, as well as other improvements to existing highway grade crossings – aims to improve traffic flow and safety at the rail at-grade crossings and to increase the rail efficiency, according to the NCDOT.
The meetings will be held:
- Monday, Feb. 24, 5-7 p.m. - St. Andrews - Covenant Presbyterian Church (1416 Market St., Wilmington)
- Tuesday, Feb. 25, 5-7 p.m. - Rachel Freeman School of Engineering (2601 Princess Place Dr., Wilmington)
At the meetings, project staff will be available to review maps, answer questions and receive feedback, a city spokesperson said in an email. There will not be a formal presentation.
The opportunity to submit comments will be provided at the meetings or may be done by calling 910-707-4726 or emailing Wilmington-beltline@publicinput.com by March 10.
As information and maps become available, they may be viewed at the project website: http://www.publicinput.com/Wilmington-Beltline.
