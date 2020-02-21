North Carolina ranked among most sinful states in US

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolinians just can’t behave themselves.
The Tar Heel State was ranked as the 14th most sinful state in the U.S., according to a new report from the personal finance website WalletHub.
WalletHub compared the 50 states across 47 key indicators of immorality, such as excessive drinking, gambling addiction and violent crimes per capita.
Florida is the No. 17 most jealous state, but there aren’t as many hotheads as you might expect–the state was ranked No. 29 for anger and hatred. North Carolina also ranks highly among the greed, lust and vanity categories ranking top 15 in each category.
Nevada was the most sinful state with Texas at No. 2, Florida No. 3 and California and Georgia rounding out the top 5.
