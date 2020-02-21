Marshall-ECU game date moved, will honor 1970 crash victims

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Marshall and East Carolina will open the 2020 football season a week early to accommodate a national television broadcast marking the 50th anniversary of the worst disaster in U.S. sports history.
The schools announced that the game originally scheduled for Sept. 5 in Greenville, N.C., will now be played Aug. 29. The network has not been announced.
On Nov. 14, 1970, 36 football players were among 75 people killed when Marshall’s chartered plane returning from a game at East Carolina crashed into a hillside short of an airport in rain and fog near Huntington, West Virginia.
The tragedy was chronicled in the 2006 movie “We Are Marshall.”
