'Looking for some kind of sign’: Family members search for missing Horry County woman

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Family members of missing 61-year-old Horry County woman Marianne Marsh were busy conducting a search Thursday morning for her in the Conway area.
Joy MacBay, Marsh’s daughter, posted to social media that three people would gather to walk the railroad tracks starting at University Forest in Conway. The meeting point was Seacoast Church in Socastee.
“We obviously don’t want to find her along the tracks, but we’re looking for some kind of sign that shows which way she might go, some kind of sign that she left behind. She smoked cigarettes, maybe a pack of cigarettes or a soda she drank or something,” MacBay says.
MacBay invited anyone from the community who wanted to join, stating “the more eyes the better.”
“She’s a soft spoken, sweet person, and she’s very generous and would do anything to help anybody. She’s a grandmother she’s a great grandmother now," MacBay said about her mother.
Authorities said Marsh was last seen the morning of Feb. 14 near Birch Lane in the University Forest neighborhood outside of Conway.
“I mean, we all have a mom. If your mom had gone and you hadn’t heard from her in days, and you normally talk to her everyday, you’d want someone to know where she is, and that she’s okay too,” MacBay said.
Marsh was last heard from the afternoon of Feb. 14. Police said she has a medical condition requiring medication and typically needs a cane to walk.
A GoFundMe page has been started to raise money to cover expenses related to the search.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Horry County Police Department at (843) 248-1520.
