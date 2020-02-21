Investigation into drug sales at Bladen County home yields 5 arrests

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Five people were arrested on various drug charges Thursday as a result of an investigation into complaints drugs were being sold from a home on Butler Loop Road in Bladenboro.
While deputies were conducting surveillance on the house Thursday, they noticed drug sales occurring and identified a person who had fled probation, a press release from the sheriff’s office says.
Deputies with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop and when they searched the car, they found cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine and suspected heroin.
The five people inside the car face the following charges:
- Robert Diquan Phillips, Jr.,28, of Evergreen was charged with conspiracy to sell and deliver heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, conspiracy to sell and deliver heroin and placed under a $351,000 bond.
- Tristan McRae Singeltary, 36, of Bladenboro was charged with maintaining a vehicle to sell a controlled substance, conspiracy to sell and deliver heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and placed under a $250,000 bond.
- Zikee Demitrious Thompson, 29, of Bladenboro was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, conspiracy to sell and deliver heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and given a $501,000 bond.
- Logan A. Sykes, 23, of Bladenboro was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and given a $75,000 bond.
- Angelia Christine Darby, 33, of Bladenboro was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and given a $1,000 bond.
Anyone with information on suspected drug locations in Bladen County is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 910-874-5238.
