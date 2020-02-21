Group of wild horses on the loose in the Outer Banks

In this Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2010 photo, wild horses are seen in Corolla, N.C. A boom in vacation homes in the last 25 years in this remote place has seen the descendants of colonial Spanish mustangs confined to a 7,500-acre sanctuary on the northern tip of North Carolina's Outer Banks, and now the herd itself may shrink along with its habitat. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) (Source: Gerry Broome)
February 21, 2020 at 5:47 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 5:47 PM

COROLLA, N.C. (AP) - Volunteers have been routinely rounding up a group of straying wild horses on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that a deteriorating fence in Currituck County has put the horses in danger of being struck by cars and has allowed them to get into garbage and come too close to people.

They often roam into Corolla village. The horses also have been leaving behind generous amounts of droppings.

Officials said that the county recently approved a $50,000 grant to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund to begin repairs on part of the fence.

