Group of wild horses on the loose in the Outer Banks

In this Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2010 photo, wild horses are seen in Corolla, N.C. A boom in vacation homes in the last 25 years in this remote place has seen the descendants of colonial Spanish mustangs confined to a 7,500-acre sanctuary on the northern tip of North Carolina's Outer Banks, and now the herd itself may shrink along with its habitat. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) (Source: Gerry Broome)